IIT Madras Launches Country's First 'techMBA' Programme

The techMBA programme will be a part of the 5-year Inter-Disciplinary Dual Degree (IDDD) programmes

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras is launching a first-of-its-kind programme, techMBA, for its undergraduate (UG) students from all the engineering streams, according to a statement from the Institute. The students taking techMBA programme will be awarded two degrees, Engineering UG degree (B.Tech.) and Master's degree in Management (MBA).



The programme will be a part of the Five-Year Inter-Disciplinary Dual Degree (IDDD) programmes and is conceptualised by the Department of Management Studies (DOMS), IIT Madras.

The Institute is introducing the programme from the Academic Year 2019-20 and it will have an intake of 25-30 students.



Department of Management Studies will offer the foundational techMBA courses during the third and fourth years of all UG programs.

The eligibility criteria for opting for the courses in the fifth year are CGPA, departmental aptitude test and/or personal interview.



"We believe techMBA program would be a trendsetter academically and a game changer professionally. We look forward to collaborating with the far-sighted corporations to invest our energies in the development of the next generation millennial talent founded on the pillars of technological depth, managerial breadth and business wisdom," Prof. G. Arun Kumar, Head, Department of Management Studies, IIT Madras, said while highlighting the unique positioning of the techMBA program.



The IDDD programme enables the undergraduate students to utilize the fifth year of the course for specialising in the newly-formulated curricula that integrates and synergizes technology and management disciplines, said the official statement.

The uniqueness of the techMBA lies in its learning outcomes, curriculum design, and pedagogy, which aim to combine the academic rigour with the practices from the organisational trenches, the statement added.



According to the Institute, the programme will prepare students for future career options, be it Management Innovators in industries or Thought Leaders in consultancies or Technopreneurs in deep technology domains.

It will also enable the students to participate in the academic exchange programmes with the world-renowned universities, which evinced interest in offering specially designed courses, the statement said.

