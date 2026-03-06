Advertisement

IIT Madras Launches Postgraduate Diploma In Manufacturing Analytics, Begins September 7

IIT Madras Analytics Diploma 2026: The diploma targets working professionals from large and medium-scale manufacturing organisations, as well as eligible graduates seeking to build advanced capabilities in manufacturing analytics.

IIT Madras Analytics Course 2026: The program will be delivered in a web-enabled format

IIT Madras Manufacturing Analytics Course 2026:  IIT Madras has launched a one-year, web-enabled postgraduate diploma in Manufacturing Analytics to equip professionals with advanced skills in data analytics, AI, and digital transformation. The first batch is set to begin on September 7 with the application process closing on May 31, 2026.

The curriculum combines strong mathematical foundations with contemporary topics such as machine learning, deep learning, and generative AI, while focusing on real-world manufacturing use cases.

The course, offered by the Department of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, is designed to meet growing industry demand for professionals who can apply analytics and AI directly to manufacturing operations, productivity improvement, and strategic decision-making, according to a press release issued on Thursday.

Structured across three academic terms over one year (September-August), the diploma carries a total of 90 credits, reflecting its academic rigour and applied focus.

Eligibility

Eligibility is open to candidates holding three-year or four-year undergraduate degrees in relevant disciplines, including a BSc in Computer Science and Computer Applications, subject to IIT Madras admission criteria.

The diploma targets working professionals from large and medium-scale manufacturing organisations, as well as eligible graduates seeking to build advanced capabilities in manufacturing analytics.

The program will be delivered in a web-enabled format to accommodate diverse learner needs.

Raghunathan Rengaswamy, Head of the Walmart Center for Tech Excellence and faculty member in the Department of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence at IIT Madras, said, "Manufacturing today is being reshaped by data, AI, and automation." This diploma has been carefully designed to help professionals move beyond theory and directly apply advanced analytics and AI techniques to real manufacturing environments and challenges, he added.

