IIT Madras Launches New AI Courses On SWAYAM Plus, Registration Opens For Beginners

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras, through its online learning platform SWAYAM Plus, has introduced three new Artificial Intelligence courses in collaboration with IITM Pravartak. The registration process has started, and interested candidates can apply online. The last date to register is May 10, 2026.

The newly launched courses are AI for Aspiring Engineers, AI for Administrators, and Prompt Engineering. These are created for beginners. These programmes do not require any prior knowledge of coding or Artificial Intelligence.

IIT Madras SWAYAM Plus AI Courses Details

The courses were officially launched by V Kamakoti during a campus event celebrating two years of SWAYAM Plus. The event saw participation from government bodies, industry experts, academic institutions, and learners. It also recognised top-performing students and partner organisations for their contributions.

Direct link to Apply for AI Courses Here

Three AI Courses for Beginners

AI for Aspiring Engineers helps students transitioning from school to engineering build a strong foundation in Python, Artificial Intelligence, and Machine Learning using real-world datasets.

AI for Administrators is designed for professionals and focuses on using AI, Machine Learning, and Generative AI to improve decision-making in management roles.

The Prompt Engineering course teaches learners how to effectively interact with AI tools to generate accurate and meaningful results.

'AI for All' Campaign Sees Strong Response

These courses are part of the 'AI for All' initiative launched in May 2025. The campaign has received a strong response from learners across India. The first batch included five introductory AI courses in subjects like Physics, Chemistry, Accounting, Cricket Analytics, and AI/ML using Python, attracting over 42,000 registrations.

The second batch introduced an additional course, AI for Educators, aimed at school teachers. This batch recorded more than 50,000 registrations. This shows the growing interest in AI learning across different fields.