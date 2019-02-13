IIT Madras, IIITDM Kancheepuram Join Hands For Academic Collaboration

A MoU on the academic and research collaboration was signed at IIT Madras campus on February 8

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras and Indian Institute of Information Technology Design and Manufacturing (IIITDM) Kancheepuram are going to collaborate in research and academics. The major highlights of this collaboration will be the initiative to allow top 10 per cent of B.Tech students at IIITDM Kancheepuram, after the completion of Sixth Semester, to seek admission for direct PhDs at IIT Madras and such students can pursue seventh and eight semesters at IIT Madras, said a statement from the Chennai-based Institute.

A MoU on the academic and research collaboration between the two institutes was signed at IIT Madras campus on February 8, 2019 by Prof Bhaskar Ramamurthi, Director, IIT Madras and Prof. Banshidhar Majhi, Director, IIITDM - Kancheepuram.

Speaking about the importance of collaboration, Prof Bhaskar Ramamurthi said, "As the mentor Institution of IIITDM when the Institute was founded, IIT Madras has always been closely associated with IIITDM, Kanchipuram. There has been an active interaction between the faculty members of two institutions. This MOU now enables greater interaction between the students as well."

Speaking about benefits to students, Prof. Banshidhar Majhi said, "The IIITDM students will have an opportunity to pursue their higher studies at IIT Madras and I am sure they will be motivated for an excellent career. In addition, the faculty of IIITDM will also have an opportunity to get research collaborations for sponsored projects and thesis supervision with the faculty of IIIT Madras. This MoU is expected to reinforce the collaboration and elevate IIITDM to the next level."

IIITDM Kancheepuram is an Institute of National Importance for technical education and research established in 2007 by the Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India to pursue design and manufacturing oriented engineering education and research and to promote the competitive advantage of Indian products in global markets.

Students can credit courses in the other Institute and transfer credits, participate in research and projects without admission or tuition fees for maximum period of one year.

The Credits in 1st year of PhD in IIT Madras equals the credits needed in fourth year of B.Tech. at IIITDM - Kancheepuram. The Credits will be transferred to IIITDM Kancheepuram to award B.Tech. degree, the statement said.

