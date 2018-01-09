112 Campus Offers For IIT Kharagpur Business School Students; Wipro, HSBC, IBM, Deloitte Among Recruiters Final-year students at the Vinod Gupta School of Management, IIT Kharagpur have so far received a total of 112 offers from companies that include the likes of Wipro, HSBC, IBM and Deloitte.

11 Shares EMAIL PRINT 112 Campus Offers For IIT Kharagpur Business School Students New Delhi: Final-year students at the Vinod Gupta School of Management, IIT Kharagpur have so far received a total of 112 offers from companies that include the likes of Wipro, HSBC, IBM and Deloitte. Out of these, 23 were pre-placement offers, Prof Prabina Rajib, dean, Vinod Gupta School of Management, said. She said 41 companies have visited the campus thus far for recruitments in the class of 2017-2018 with 111 students. The placement season is in its final leg.



Some of the other firms with job offers were Accenture Digital, Amazon, Crisil, JP Morgan Chase, Maybank, Nomura, PwC and Titan, Rajiib said. Students have also bagged international offers from companies like Computaris.



The dean said companies that visited for the first time to recruit the MBA students were Azure Power, Capillary Technologies, Federal Bank, General Mills, HDFC Life, Novartis and ValueLabs.



The highest international offer made this year was CTC Rs 27 LPA (lakhs per annum), with the top domestic one being CTC Rs 20 LPA, in the first phase of placement, she said. The average of the top 25 per cent offers stood at Rs 17.40 LPA, while that for the top 50 per cent was Rs 15.40 LPA.



The bulk of the recruitment was in the consulting domain, followed closely by analytics, general management and operations.



