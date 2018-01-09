112 Campus Offers For IIT Kharagpur Business School Students; Wipro, HSBC, IBM, Deloitte Among Recruiters

Some of the other firms with job offers were Accenture Digital, Amazon, Crisil, JP Morgan Chase, Maybank, Nomura, PwC and Titan, Rajiib said. Students have also bagged international offers from companies like Computaris.
The dean said companies that visited for the first time to recruit the MBA students were Azure Power, Capillary Technologies, Federal Bank, General Mills, HDFC Life, Novartis and ValueLabs.
The highest international offer made this year was CTC Rs 27 LPA (lakhs per annum), with the top domestic one being CTC Rs 20 LPA, in the first phase of placement, she said. The average of the top 25 per cent offers stood at Rs 17.40 LPA, while that for the top 50 per cent was Rs 15.40 LPA.
The bulk of the recruitment was in the consulting domain, followed closely by analytics, general management and operations.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)