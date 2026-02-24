"I Saw Both Sides": Man Shares Journey From Repeated Failures To Mentoring Thousands

In a world where success stories often hide the struggles behind them, one founder has chosen to speak openly about his failures. His honest words about rejection, hardship and growth have connected with thousands of people online. On X, Sumit Mittal shared an emotional message about the struggles in his life that shaped his entire journey.

He explained that he failed the IIT JEE twice, failed the Chemistry pre-board exam, and his family faced financial hardship. He also mentioned that he worked in a call center, completed his BCA from a remote college, and began his journey by teaching four students in a small room.

He also shared that he achieved AIR 4 in NIMCET, earned an MCA degree from NIT Trichy, worked in leading product-based companies, and now mentors thousands of students. He said that life has ups and downs, and he has experienced both. He also said that those who face constant failures should not be discouraged, as every effort takes them closer to success.

He wrote, "Life is supposed to be full of ups & downs, I saw both sides. If you are facing rejection after rejection, don't worry. Success is getting closer by every step."

Social Media Reaction

Social media users praised the honesty of the man for sharing his success story. One user commented, "Nice motivation for helpless and hopeless people. It's giving a boost to them. Keep it up."

Another user noted, "From teaching 4 students in a small room to shaping the next generation of Data & GenAI engineers this is the ultimate builder's journey!"

"Failing and losing are terrible. But only those who don't lose heart are successful," added a third user.