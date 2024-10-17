IIT Kanpur Launches Fellowship For Academic And Research Excellence To Support PhD Students

The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IITK) has launched a fellowship programme to recognise and support exceptional PhD students who display outstanding academic and research capabilities. Titled as the Fellowship for Academic and Research Excellence (FARE), it aims to encourage timely completion of doctoral studies while promoting high-quality research output.

Eligibility

PhD students currently enrolled at IIT Kanpur who submit their thesis within five years of enrolment in the PhD programme are eligible to apply for the fellowship programme. Students who submit their thesis within five years and six months are also eligible, although the fellowship duration will be adjusted accordingly.

Eligibility criteria also includes at least one accepted or published research paper as the first author in a reputed journal or conference proceedings, directly stemming from their PhD research. The fellowship is applicable to students from the year 18 batch onward.

The fellowship offers financial support for up to 12 months, with a stipend equivalent to that of the institute's Post-Doctoral fellows, along with additional research-related grants. The current Thesis Supervisor will continue to serve as the mentor, although collaborations with other faculty members during the fellowship period are strongly encouraged.

The FARE Fellowship aims to support its students in achieving their academic and research goals, offering both recognition and tangible support to those who excel academically and contribute meaningfully to their fields of study.

The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur, established in 1959, holds the distinction of being recognised as an Institute of National Importance by the Government of India through an Act of Parliament.

