IIT Jodhpur PhD Admissions 2026: BTech Students With 8 CGPA Can Apply Without GATE

BTech students looking to pursue research in aerospace engineering can apply for PhD admissions at the Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur. The institute has announced research opportunities in areas including space technology, drones, flight dynamics, computational fluid dynamics, combustion, composites and artificial intelligence and machine learning.

A key point for BTech graduates is that students from Centrally Funded Technical Institutes (CFTIs) with a CGPA of 8.0 or above can apply for direct PhD admission without GATE, as mentioned in the institute's announcement.

The programme covers several areas of aerospace engineering and related technologies. Students interested in aircraft and flight research, space technology, drone development or the use of AI and machine learning in aerospace can explore these PhD opportunities.

Who Can Apply?

BTech graduates from eligible CFTIs with a minimum CGPA of 8.0 can apply through the direct PhD route without GATE. Candidates should also check the institute's other eligibility requirements before submitting their application.

The admission opportunity may be particularly useful for students who already have a clear interest in research and want to continue their studies after completing their BTech.

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IIT Jodhpur PhD Admissions 2026: Last Date

The last date to apply is October 20, 2026.

Interested candidates should check the official IIT Jodhpur admission information for details about the application process, eligibility, selection procedure and research areas before applying.