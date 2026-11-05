IIT Jodhpur's BS In Management And Technology Course Draws Non-Science Students, Says Institute

IIT Jodhpur: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur closed the admissions for the first cohort of the BS in Management and Technology, with over 1,200 offer letters rolled out to students. The institute noted that while the majority of admits are Class 12 pass-outs from a science background, a notable share come from non-technical streams, students who have chosen to build technological fluency alongside management thinking rather than treat the two as separate tracks.

The institute asserted that this trend suggests that the case for understanding technology is no longer confined to those who studied it at school. The university further noted that following the success of the initial cohort, IIT Jodhpur is now accepting admissions for the second cohort.

In a press release shared with NDTV, Prof Avinash Kumar Agarwal, Director, IIT Jodhpur said:

"As AI reshapes entry-level roles, the ability to connect management thinking with technological fluency is no longer optional, it is the baseline. What has been most encouraging is how many students from non-science streams recognised that."

A student named Vicky from Bihar's Gopalganj district described his initial hesitation, stating: "I was apprehensive about taking this course because I did not have PCM in Class 12, but it is turning out to be an excellent experience."

"The lectures are not just theoretical, the professors incorporate real-world examples as well," he added.

Another student, Utkarsh, who is pursuing the programme alongside a degree at NIFT said: "Earlier, management and technology were often pursued separately, requiring different degrees and years of study. This program brings both together in a single degree, with the added value of being from IIT."

ALSO CHECK | From IIM Bangalore To Google: This Alumna Reveals 5 Mistakes CAT Aspirants Must Avoid

Nilay, who is also admitted to the course, pointed to the programme's open eligibility and format, noting that "anyone can apply regardless of stream" and that it "provides valuable networking and mentorship opportunities."