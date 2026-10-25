Astronaut Shares Rare Photo Of Spacecraft Flying Above Giant Thunderstorms

Spacecraft have become more advanced over the years, making it easier to carry out operations in space. Astronaut Don Pettit shared a striking image of SpaceX's Dragon D1 approaching the ISS above giant thunderstorms, reflecting on how spacecraft technology has evolved over 14 years and sparking reactions from social media users.
Pettit explained that the spacecraft was photographed while the ISS was orbiting above large thunderstorms. The image captured Dragon D1 on its approach to the space station, offering a glimpse of an earlier stage in the development of SpaceX's spacecraft.
-
-
Is AI Bubble Waiting To Burst? Nikhil Kamath Warns Of Tougher Months Ahead
-
"We Don't Have 5 Years": Celebrated American General Sounds Alarm On War
-
"There Will Be Issues Between Big Countries": S Jaishankar On India-China
-
Neha Goyal Makes Stunning Asian Games Gold Revelation At NDTV World Summit 2026
-
Big NDTV Summit Impact: RBI Governor's Tata Sons Listing Remark Makes Top Newspaper Headlines
-
"Certainty Is A Problem": Nikhil Kamath On Marriage, Children And Future
-
"High Inflation Is Like Tax On Everyone": RBI Governor At NDTV World Summit
-
RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra's Big Hint On Tata Sons Listing Row At NDTV World Summit
-
The Mystery Of A Bare Nail In Ashwini Vaishnaw's Office
-
To PM Modi's "Failed Product" Jab At Rahul Gandhi, A Shashi Tharoor Counter
Check Out The Post Here:
Dragon D1, the first SpaceX cargo vehicle, photographed on approach to the ISS as we orbited great thunderstorms. This spacecraft required manual berthing with the robotic arm as it could not autonomously dock! The design has come a long way in 14 years! https://t.co/1wBWyzbE9S— Don Pettit (@astro_Pettit) October 15, 2026
He wrote, "This spacecraft required manual berthing with the robotic arm as it could not autonomously dock!"
Pettit pointed out that the spacecraft could not dock autonomously, meaning it was unable to complete the docking process independently. Instead, the operation required manual assistance using the robotic arm.
Reflecting on the changes over the years, the astronaut noted that spacecraft design had come a long way in the 14 years since Dragon D1's approach to the ISS.
Social Media Reaction
The post drew several reactions online.
One user commented, "Manual berthing with the arm, a great reminder how far we've come."
Another user noted, "Amazing photo!"
A third user called the view "beautiful."
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world