IIT Hyderabad Launches 3 More All Course M.Tech. Programmes In Biomedical, Chemical And Material Science Engineering

IIT Hyderabad Launches 3 More All Course M.Tech. In Biomedical, Chemical & Material Science Engineering

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad is launching three All Course M.Tech. programmes in Biomedical, Chemical and Material Science Engineering in August 2018. The deadline for filing online applications is July 21, 2018. While the primary goal of the all course M.Tech. program is to provide a strong coursework to meet the industrial requirements, it also offers a flexible structure to cater to the students with research bent of mind. A student can choose to take only courses and graduate in three semesters or he/she may choose to do a full thesis for 14 months, which is similar to the regular 2Yr M. Tech Program.

IIT Hyderabad introduced the concept of All Course M.Tech. Program in 2017 when it started on a limited basis in three specializations - Civil, Electrical and Mechanical Engineering.

After seeing the strong response from students last year, Institute has now decided to add three more specializations this year.

"The Indian industries need highly skilled workforce equipped with latest developments and practices, and this we believe can be achieved through an exhaustive set of courses. In addition to the existing specializations in Civil, Electrical and Mechanical Engineering, IIT Hyderabad is going to expand the all course M.Tech. program to Biomedical, Chemical, and Material Science Engineering, as well, from August 2018," Prof. U. B Desai, Director, IIT Hyderabad, said while speaking about the importance of All Course M.Tech. Program.

Prof Desai further explained, "The All Course Program will not be a shortcut to an IIT degree. The All Course program students, besides taking the normal course load will have to take extra courses in place of the research work done in the second year of the regular two-year M.Tech. Program. The course rigour will be the same and will have the depth of IIT courses and breadth for skill and practice."

IIT Hyderabad will graduate the first batch of All Course M. Tech. students in the forthcoming convocation.

In a standard MTech program students undertake a research project in second year of their M.Tech. program. It was found that some of M.Tech. students prefer broad course work since they have clear aspiration to join industry. This program helps in catering to the needs of these students.

The All Course M.Tech. Program students will not be entitled to any Fellowship as GATE qualification will not be mandatory. On successful completion of the program, the student will receive an M.Tech. degree.

The Civil, Mechanical and Electrical departments are also accepting applications.

IIT Hyderabad is accepting online applications till 21st July 2018.

Candidates will be selected through initial shortlisting followed by written test and/or interview. Program details and online application is available at this link.