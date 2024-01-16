IIT Gandhinagar Offering Masters Course In Society And Culture, Check Details

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Gandhinagar has invited applications for admission into its postgraduate programme in Society and Culture. Candidates having a bachelor's degree in any discipline are eligible to apply for the programme. The last date to register for the course is February 10, 2024.

The MA (Society and Culture) is uniquely designed programme and is interdisciplinary in nature. It equips the students for a variety of roles in various fields. Graduates in the course are eligible to work with non-profit sector (NGOs, policy think-tanks), industry roles such as Journalism, Advertising/media, Communications, Writing, Human Resources. Academic roles such as Teaching or Research in Ecological Sciences and Public Policy, among others are also open to such candidates. The graduates can further explore international PhD opportunities.

The course encourages students to develop varied perspectives on social and cultural issues and prepares them to build a deeper understanding of different academic disciplines' interconnections. The institute also encourages these students to present their research work at international conferences abroad and provides travel scholarships of up to Rs 60,000.

The course provides exposure to key disciplines within the Humanities and Social Sciences, including history, cultural studies, literature, translation studies, sociology, political science and anthropology.

The programme provides students with diverse research experiences like conducting field-work and ethnographic research, visiting historical and archaeological sites in Gujarat, travelling across the country through the IIT Gandhinagar Explorer Fellowships, taking advantage of the national and international academic and industrial internship opportunities, among many others.