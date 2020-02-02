IIT Bombay, NASSCOM Join Hands For Job Fair

NASSCOM and the Spoken Tutorial Project, IIT Bombay organised a one-day Job Fair on January 31

NASSCOM and the Spoken Tutorial Project, IIT Bombay, organised a one-day job fair on January 31 at the Institute. The Spoken Tutorial Project is a Massive Open Online Courses or MOOCs based IT-software training project of the National Mission on Education through ICT, funded by Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India. The Job Fair attracted a total of 12 companies from both MNCs and SMEs, according to a statement from IIT Bombay.

Only students who scored high marks in the online tests conducted by the Spoken Tutorial project were invited to the Job Fair.

Out of 800 plus students who applied, a smaller number of students attended.

By the end of the day, 30 plus students were shortlisted by various companies and three got offer letters on the spot from Rave Technologies.

This is for the first time that NASSCOM and the Spoken Tutorial project joined hands to create such a rich pool of opportunities for academic Institutions. The initiative, according to the official statement, was also attractive to the industry, especially to the SMEs, who found a large percentage of students to be employment worthy.

Last year, the Spoken Tutorial project trained about 50,00,000 students on various IT topics that will help them do well in studies and improve their employment potential.

