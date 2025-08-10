SISA Launches AI-Driven StackSQ At NASSCOM Conclave

SISA has launched AI-driven StackSQ at the two-day NASSCOM Future Forge conclave in Bengaluru. The launch was led by NASSCOM's AI lead Ankit Bose. StackSQ has been developed as SISA's response to this growing challenge of software risk.

"Solutions like SISA StackSQ-combining privacy-first design with AI-driven intelligence, are critical to enabling compliance without slowing innovation. They reflect the kind of forward-looking, quantum-ready capabilities India needs to strengthen digital trust and global competitiveness," said Nasscom's AI Head, Ankit Bose.

Speaking at the launch, Dharshan Shanthamurthy, Founder and CEO of SISA, reflected on the platform's mission. "In our forensics work, we have seen how breaches often trace back to what no one was looking at - whether it is an unnoticed dependency, a forgotten crypto library, or a small component with big consequences. StackSQ is our response to that blind spot. We built it to help organisations see deeply, act quickly, and stay ready for whatever comes next. Just as importantly, we designed it to integrate seamlessly with existing tech stacks. StackSQ supports all major programming languages, frameworks, and package managers, making it effortless to embed into modern development environments."

StackSQ's privacy-first architecture enables deep, AI-driven analysis of software components while preserving the sanctity of proprietary code. It offers unprecedented visibility into an enterprise's codebase without ever accessing the source code.

What makes StackSQ timely and essential is its alignment with the rapidly evolving regulatory landscape. With CERT-In, SEBI, PCI DSS, and FIPS 140-2 tightening mandates around software bill of materials and cryptographic safety, organisations in finance, defence, and government are under growing pressure to demonstrate not just awareness, but readiness. StackSQ rises to this challenge through its integrated SBOM (Software Bill of Materials), CBOM (Cryptographic BOM), and QBOM (Quantum BOM) capabilities, ensuring vulnerability management, cryptographic safety, and quantum readiness in a single platform. This trinity forms the heart of StackSQ's proposition: one platform, three lenses, total visibility.

The launch comes at a time when the software supply chain is increasingly being weaponised. Attackers log in, exploiting vulnerable packages, misused libraries, or outdated cryptographic standards buried deep within builds.

StackSQ doesn't just flag these risks but anticipates them. It's AI-powered risk intelligence assistant enables security teams to query potential threats in natural language and receive contextual, prioritised responses along with recommended remediation paths. In addition, it offers combined with flexible deployment models across SaaS, on-premises, and hybrid environments, and adapts to the way software is built today - fast, distributed, and deeply interdependent.

StackSQ also marks a pivotal evolution in SISA's journey, from a compliance partner to a trusted enabler of digital trust.

In a world where what lies inside your software may matter more than what's on the surface, StackSQ reimagines security intelligence for the CISO, the developer, and the regulator alike.