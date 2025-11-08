5 Ways Gen Z Is Exploring Careers Before Committing Long-Term

In today's fast-paced and ever-evolving job market, students are moving beyond the traditional classroom-to-career path. According to the NASSCOM India Skills Report 2025, many are exploring diverse roles and projects through internships, apprenticeships, and short-term courses to better understand what truly suits their interests and strengths.

This shift comes amid the rapid growth of Global Capability Centers (GCCs) in India, which are offering students the opportunity to work on global projects without relocating abroad. The NASSCOM India GCC Landscape Report 2024-25 highlights how these centers expose Indian talent to both backend and front-end roles that influence international operations. With changing visa and mobility policies, young professionals are increasingly seeking domestic opportunities that offer global exposure while preparing them for the digital economy.

Here are five ways Gen Z is exploring before making long-term commitments:

1. Exploring Career Samplers Through Short-Term Courses

Short-format, mentor-led programs are becoming a preferred way to explore career interests without long-term obligations. These courses provide hands-on exposure, contextual learning, and real-world problem-solving. For instance, NIIT's SQL Essentials with Gen AI sampler course introduces students to Structured Query Language (SQL), a key skill across analytics and data roles. The course uses AI-enabled feedback and guidance, helping students gauge whether tech and data careers align with their interests.

2. Prioritising Work-Integrated Learning

Internships, apprenticeships, and project-based learning are increasingly shaping how students approach careers. As per the AICTE and NSDC, over 1 crore internships are expected to be offered in India in 2025, while apprenticeships have grown by 31% annually to reach 2.5 million positions. These opportunities bridge the gap between classroom theory and workplace realities, helping students refine their skills and make informed career choices.

3. Leveraging Opportunities in Global Capability Centers (GCCs)

The rise of GCCs has opened new avenues for students to gain international exposure without leaving India. In Q2 2025 alone, over 16 new centers were established, offering roles in product engineering, analytics, and front-end operations. For many, these centers serve as a gateway to global projects, helping them understand cross-border business challenges before settling into a specific domain.

4. Engaging in Hackathons, Ideathons, and Bootcamps

Short-term, high-intensity formats such as hackathons, ideathons, and bootcamps are allowing students to experience real-world challenges in condensed timeframes. Usually, spanning one to three days, these events foster creativity, teamwork, and problem-solving. Popular among those exploring tech, design, strategy, and entrepreneurship, such formats often lead to mentorship, networking opportunities, and even job offers from participating organisations.

5. Staying Agile Amid Global Mobility Shifts

As global mobility becomes more uncertain, Indian students are adopting agile career strategies. Rather than relying solely on overseas opportunities, they are focusing on building digital and remote-ready skills that are relevant both domestically and internationally. By combining flexible learning with exposure through GCCs and remote projects, they are ensuring sustained competitiveness in a dynamic global job landscape.