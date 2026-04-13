IISER IAT Registration 2026: Ends Today, Here's How To Apply

IISER IAT Registration 2026: The Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs) will close the registration window for IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) 2026 today, April 13 at 11:55 pm. Students aiming for admission to the five-year Bachelor of Science (BS)- Masters of Science (MS) dual degree and four-year BS programmes in the IISER's across India can apply for the test through the official website, iiseradmission.in. The test will be conducted on June 7 from 9 am to 12 pm.

Candidates will be able to make changes in their application form from April 16 to April 18, 2026 (till 11:55 pm).

How to Apply For 2026 IISER IAT?

Visit the official website, iiseradmission.in.

On the homepage, click on "Apply Now - IAT 2026".

Enter your name, date of birth, citizenship, mobile number, email ID, and other required details.

Click on "Reverify" and fill out the application form, including academic details such as marksheets.

Submit the form to complete the registration process for IAT 2026.

Direct Link To Apply

Application Fees For IISER IAT 2026

Candidates belonging to the General, Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Other Backward Classes (OBC), and OBC-NCL categories will need to pay Rs 2,000.

For Persons with Disabilities (PwD), candidates registered as Kashmiri Migrants/Kashmiri Pandits/Kashmiri Hindu Families (Non-Migrant), and SC/ST categories, the fee is Rs 1,000.

Candidates applying under the Foreign National category will need to pay Rs 12,000 for the application fee.

Important Dates

The admit card for the IISER IAT will be issued on May 24, 2026. The answer key will be released on the same day as the examination. The facility to raise objections will be open from June 9 to June 13, 2026.

The Government of India has established seven Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs) in Berhampur, Bhopal, Kolkata, Mohali, Pune, Thiruvananthapuram, and Tirupati to promote research-based science education.