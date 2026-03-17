IISER Aptitude Test 2026 Registration Underway, Check Important Dates, Application Form

IISER Aptitude Test Registration 2026: The IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) registration process is currently underway for admission to the five-year Bachelor of Science (BS)- Masters of Science (MS) dual degree and four-year BS programmes offered by the Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs). Interested candidates can apply through the official website, iiseradmission.in.

Important Dates

The application portal for the IAT will close on April 13 at 11:55 pm. The correction window will be open from April 16 to April 18, 2026 (till 11:55 pm).

Admit cards are scheduled to be released on May 24, and the test will be conducted on June 7 from 9 am to 12 pm.

The answer key will be released on the same day as the examination. Candidates will be able to raise objections from June 9 to June 13, 2026.

Candidates will be required to upload documents between June 13 and June 21, 2026.

How to Apply?

Visit the official website, iiseradmission.in.

On the homepage, click on "Apply Now - IAT 2026".

Enter your name, date of birth, citizenship, mobile number, email ID, and other required details.

Click on "Reverify" and fill out the application form, including academic details such as marksheets.

Submit the form to complete the registration process for IAT 2026.

Application Form Link

Application Fee

The application fee for candidates belonging to the General, Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Other Backward Classes (OBC), and OBC-NCL categories is Rs 2,000.

For Persons with Disabilities (PwD), candidates registered as Kashmiri Migrants/Kashmiri Pandits/Kashmiri Hindu Families (Non-Migrant), and SC/ST categories, the fee is Rs 1,000.

Candidates applying under the Foreign National category will be required to pay Rs 12,000 as the application fee.