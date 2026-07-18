IISER Admissions 2026 Counselling Schedule Released: Round 1 Admission Starts From July 24

IISER Admissions 2026: The Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER) have released the counselling schedule for IISER Admissions 2026 on the official admission portal. Candidates who qualified the IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) 2026 can participate in the admission process as per the notified timeline.

The Round 1 admission offer window will remain open from 5 PM on July 24 to 5 PM on July 28, 2026, followed by Round 2 and Round 3 in August. Along with the counselling schedule, the authorities have also announced the Seat Acceptance Fee (SAF), application fee details and important admission guidelines.

IISER Admissions 2026 Counselling Schedule: Round-Wise Dates

The tentative counselling schedule is as follows:

Round 1: July 24 (5 PM) to July 28 (5 PM)

July 24 (5 PM) to July 28 (5 PM) Round 2: August 1 (5 PM) to August 5 (5 PM)

August 1 (5 PM) to August 5 (5 PM) Round 3: August 10 (5 PM) to August 13 (5 PM)

Candidates must accept the admission offer and complete the required formalities within the stipulated deadline.

Additional counselling rounds may be conducted depending on seat availability.

IISER Admissions 2026: Seat Acceptance Fee

Application Fee

Rs 2,000 for General, EWS, OBC and OBC-NCL candidates

Rs 1,000 for SC, ST, PwD and specified reserved categories

Rs 12,000 for Foreign National applicants

Seat Acceptance Fee (SAF)

Rs 35,000 for General/EWS/OBC/OBC-NCL/PwD categories (includes a non-refundable administrative fee)

Rs 17,500 for SC/ST candidates (includes a non-refundable administrative fee)

Candidates must pay the SAF within the prescribed timeline, failing which the allotted seat will be cancelled. Seat withdrawal can be done only through the admission portal within the notified deadline. The paid SAF will be adjusted against the first-semester fee after admission confirmation.