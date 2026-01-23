Register For IIM Mumbai's Certificate Program In Digital Marketing And Analytics

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Mumbai has introduced a Certificate Program in Digital Marketing and Analytics. The course has been designed for professionals looking to upskill, entrepreneurs aiming to expand their businesses online and students seeking a strong foundation in digital marketing.

The course content will help participants to master core digital marketing concepts, explore AI-based marketing automation and gain hands-on experience with real-world case studies and projects. It will equip learners with cutting-edge digital marketing strategies and AI-powered analytics.

Eligibility

The program is open to undergraduate students/graduates in any discipline (Engineering, Commerce, Management, etc)

Working professionals looking to upskill.

Entrepreneurs and business owners can also apply.

The course is also open to students and career switchers interested in digital marketing.

The duration of the course is six months. The live online classes will be held for three hours a week.

Course structure

Marketing & Digital Marketing Fundamentals

Content Creation Using AI Tools

Social Media and Influencer Marketing

SEO and SEM

Data Analytics in Marketing

Campaign Management and Automation

Capstone Project

The test for admission to the programme is scheduled for January 25, 2026. The classes for the course will begin on February 21, 2026.

The complete details about the programme is available on the official website: https://www.masaischool.com/iim-mumbai/digital-marketing#about-institute