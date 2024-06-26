IIM Mumbai Invites Applications For Director Position, Check Eligibility

The Indian Institute of Management, Mumbai (IIM Mumbai) is inviting applications for the position of Director. The Board will appoint the new Director after ensuring the candidate meets eligibility criteria and passes necessary clearances.

Eligibility And Requirements

The ideal candidate will be a distinguished academic with a first-class degree at both Bachelor's and Master's levels and a PhD or equivalent from a reputed institution.

Additionally, the candidate must possess at least 15 years of teaching or research experience and have served as a full Professor at a reputed institution for a minimum of seven years. Alternatively, applicants with at least 15 years of high-level industry experience are also eligible.

Clearance Procedures

For candidates currently employed within an organisation under government control, a clearance from the vigilance department of their respective organisation is mandatory. For private individuals, a clean police verification report is required.

Citizenship Requirements

Applicants must be Indian citizens or Overseas Citizens of India (OCI).

Term Limit

The Director's position is limited to a maximum of two terms.

Academic Programmes at IIM Mumbai

IIM Mumbai offers a range of esteemed programs, including: