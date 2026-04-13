IIM Mumbai, IIT Bombay Partner To Launch UG Programme In Digital Science And Business Management

IIM Mumbai Digital Science Course: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Mumbai Director Professor Manoj Tiwari on Saturday announced that the institute will launch its first four-year undergraduate (UG) programme in Digital Science and Business Management this year, in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay and industry partners.

Students will be selected for the programme based on their scores in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main, followed by an interview.

"This programme brings together the most transformative technologies of recent times - Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Data Science, the Internet of Things, and Robotics, seamlessly integrated with the core pillars of management: operations, marketing, finance, and manufacturing," the director said at the institute's convocation ceremony for its first MBA batch.

The programme, which has 70 seats, is designed to meet the evolving needs of digitally driven industries by creating future-ready professionals who can operate at the intersection of technology and business leadership, he said.

Programme Fees

Tiwari said that the degree programme, which will cost Rs 6-7 lakh per year, will be in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) and several industry partners who will teach the students the technology aspect.

"IIM Mumbai will teach the business management aspect with a guarantee of 100 per cent placement," he said.

Selection Process

The selections are being done through the Joint Entrance Examinations - Main (JEE-Main), followed by an interview, said Tiwari.

"We will also give third-year students in the third year of the course the option to pursue a Master's in Business Administration (MBA), which they can complete in one year immediately after the four-year bachelor's programme," he added.

The institute is planning to roll out more such bachelor's programmes, however, it can only be done after the institute upgrades its infrastructure, he said.

Hostel Capacity

"Currently we have a hostel capacity of 1,200 students. After we upgrade our infrastructure that can accommodate more students, we will roll out more bachelor's programmes," Prof Tiwari said.

A total of 505 students graduated from IIM Mumbai's campus on Saturday, after its formal recognition from NITIE (National Institute for Training in Industrial Engineering) in 2026, according to the institute.

In the MBA batches, 300 students from the General MBA course, 177 students from MBA - Operations and Supply Chain Management, and 28 students from MBA - Sustainability Management graduated.

Additionally, 39 students from the first batch of One Year Post Graduate Programme for Executives on Logistics and Operations Excellence through Digitization, 26 students of the One Year Post Graduate Programme for Executives, and 6 students from doctoral degrees graduated.