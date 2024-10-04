IIT Bombay Launches Executive Postgraduate Diploma In AI And Data Science

IIT Bombay has launched an Executive Post Graduate Diploma in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science offered by the Centre for Machine Intelligence and Data Science (C-MinDS). The course will run for a period of 18 months and is slated to start in January 2025.

The programme has been designed for early and mid-career professionals and will be taught in online mode. It will cover key areas in AI, Machine Learning, and Data Science. The curriculum blends core courses such as Programming for Machine Learning, Statistical Foundations, Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Generative AI, and AI-ML in Practice, alongside electives to enhance industry-ready skills.

With the help of the course, participants will gain hands-on experience with Python, SQL, NumPy, Pandas, Seaborn, ScikitLearn, TensorFlow, Keras, Hugging Face, Docker, Kubernetes, and PyTorch, supported by IIT Bombay's academic resources for seamless learning.

Eligibility

Candidates having a 4-year undergraduate degree or a 3-year degree with at least one year of work experience are eligible to apply. Post-graduates and doctorate students, with a foundational understanding of Mathematics and Statistics at the undergraduate level, can also apply.

This programme represents IIT Bombay's commitment to advancing AI and Data Science education in India. It is designed to prepare professionals to meet the challenges of an increasingly technology driven world.

Talking about the programme, Director of IIT Bombay Professor Shireesh Kedare said, "The launch of the Executive Post-Graduate Diploma in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science by C-MInDS marks a significant milestone in the institute's commitment to delivering cutting-edge training. By offering a blend of theoretical knowledge and practical application, this programme will not only educate individuals but also cultivate innovators, empowering professionals across India to contribute meaningfully to local innovations while competing on the global stage”