IIT Bombay Invites Applications For e-Postgraduate Diploma In Interaction Design

The Industrial Design Centre (IDC), School of Design at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has started the registration process for the e-Postgraduate Diploma in Interaction Design (ePGD IxD). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the program by visiting the official website, idc.iitb.ac.in.

This course enables professionals to acquire knowledge and skills in designing interactive products that facilitate effective human interaction. Through hands-on practice, participants learn and apply processes and techniques essential to interaction design.

To earn the diploma, professionals must complete 36 credits within a maximum period of three years by taking prescribed courses offered by IDC. IDC offers eight courses annually, with each course worth 6-12 credits. Once the 36-credit requirement is fulfilled, professionals can claim their ePGD in IxD from IIT Bombay.

Courses And Credits

Design of Interactive Products: 12 credits

Qualitative Research Methods in Design: 6 credits

Quantitative Research Methods in Design: 6 credits

Human Factors in Interaction Design: 6 credits

Introduction to Virtual and Augmented Reality: 6 credits

Game Design: 8 credits

Data Visualization: 6 credits

Theoretical Perspectives in Design: 6 credits

The ePGD IxD program offers courses in two formats: in-person-continuous mode at the IIT Bombay campus and online-weekly mode. While online courses typically take place on weekends, the final evaluation and presentation require in-person attendance at the IIT Bombay campus.

Program Duration

The program is designed to be self-paced, allowing learners to complete it at their own convenience. Participants can earn their ePGD by completing 36 credits within a flexible timeframe of one to three years.