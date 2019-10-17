IIM Kozhikode To Conduct Special Training For Senior Diplomats From 17 Countries

The Training Programme in leadership and management will be held for senior diplomats from 17 countries.

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode is all set to conduct a Special Training Programme in leadership and management for senior diplomats and government officials from 17 countries in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) programme.

The five-day Programme (October 21 - 25) 'Leadership 4.0: Management & Governance in the emerging world of disruption', scientifically tailored by the expert faculty at IIM Kozhikode is about surviving and thriving in a volatile, uncertain and non-linear world, said an official statement from the Institute.

Announcing the importance of the conduct of this programme Prof. Debashis Chatterjee, Director IIM-Kozhikode, said "Organizations including Government entities need reflection time and dedicated attention towards developing high potential leaders who can navigate and create value in a changing world."

The five day programme will be an exploration for the following four themes that constitute the four disciplines of Leadership 4.0: Authenticity (Closing the gap between you and your own reality), Connectivity (Creating resonance), Productivity (The art of undoing), and Possibility (Changing mental models).

The ITEC programme, which is fully funded by the Ministry of External Affairs, is aimed at capacity building, skill development, transfer of technology and sharing of experiences with the partner countries.

Prof. Rudrasensarma, Dean (Internationalization), shared that Leadership 4.0 will be attended by over 22 foreign diplomats, civil servants from 17 partner countries - Malaysia, Ethiopia, Zambia, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Bhutan, Mauritius, Kenya, Egypt, Oman, Nigeria, Tanzania, Botswana, Gambia, Maldives, Panama and Indonesia.

