IIM Kozhikode, Emeritus Launch Chief Product Officer Course

IIM Kozhikode is collaborating with online education provider Emeritus to offer an online course on Chief Product Officer (CPO) Programme. The CPO programme is the first-of-its-kind product leadership course in India. The course offers immersive learning through engaging live online sessions and a three-day on-campus immersion at the IIM Kozhikode campus.

The course will run for a period of 10 months in an hybrid mode.



This programme is designed to help product leaders, new and evolving CPOs, business founders and consultants with minimum 8 years of work experience to drive sustainable and successful product-led transformation in the organisation.

The industry-leading modules will enable participants to master product-led growth, strategic leadership and the art of building and scaling winning products.

Eligibility criteria

Candidates having a graduate degree or diploma holders from a recognised university can apply for the course. Applicants must have a minimum of 8 years experience, as on December 30, 2023.

Attendance

The candidate will be required to have 75 per cent attendance as a prerequisite for the successful completion of this programme.

Evaluation

The evaluation methodology is at the discretion of the faculty and includes online exams, case analysis, class contribution, assignments and any other components. Participants will have to secure the minimum pass marks in the respective evaluation components.

Participants will be awarded a completion certificate from IIM Kozhikode on successfully completing all evaluation components and maintaining a minimum attendance of 75%.

The fee charged for the programme is Rs 4,80,000.

The academic orientation has been scheduled for January 7, 2024. The first academic session will be held from January 21, 2024. The platform classes will be held every Sunday from 12:15 pm to 3:15 pm.