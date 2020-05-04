Coronavirus: IIM Kozhikode contributes close to Rs 1 crore for COVID-19 relief efforts

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Kozhikode or IIMK, has contributed close to Rs 1 Crore in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis. Out of this, Rs 25 lakh each will be donated to the Prime Minister's PM CARES fund and the Kerala Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF). Another significant contribution of close to Rs 50 Lakhs is also being raised by the IIMK Alumni Association which will come to the aid for various COVID-19 related rescue efforts at the community level, a statement from the Institute said.

The director, staff and faculty members have contributed a day's salary to augment the substantial efforts being undertaken by the Central and the State Government to overcome this challenge, an official said.

"A humanitarian challenge as enormous as this requires every citizen to rise to the occasion and dutifully play their part. The Director, Staff and Faculty members have contributed a day's salary to augment the substantial efforts being undertaken by the Central and the State Government to overcome this challenge," Prof Debashis Chatterjee, Director IIM Kozhikode, said while announcing the contribution.

"We are also proud of our Alumni Network who have adopted COVID-19 fundraising as a mission and continue to contribute significantly to this cause. We, as a nation are in this together and together we will emerge out of this even stronger," Prof Chatterjee added.

Earlier, IIMK had similarly contributed towards Flood relief activities when the state of Kerala faced two back to back floods in 2018 & 19.

Recent COVID-19 relief work from IIMK community also involved distribution of family hygiene kits to Kunnamangalam Police personnel and monetary contribution towards the Kozhikode Medical College's Disaster Relief, as part of its native community strengthening initiatives.

