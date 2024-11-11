IIM Kozhikode Launches New Management Programme For Working Professionals, Check Details

The Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIMK) has partnered with Emeritus to introduce an online General Management programme, aimed at mid-to-senior professionals looking to enhance their leadership skills. The 11-month course, which will commence on December 30, covers a wide range of business disciplines, including finance, operations, marketing, HR, and strategic leadership.

This comprehensive course is designed to equip professionals with practical insights into AI-driven decision-making, emerging technologies, and leadership in the digital age. Participants will have access to pre-recorded videos, allowing them to learn at their own pace, with additional support from industry experts who will guide them throughout the programme. A key feature of the course is the on-campus immersion, providing networking opportunities and the chance to collaborate with peers in a dynamic learning environment at IIM Kozhikode.

The programme's curriculum also incorporates cutting-edge topics such as Generative AI, Industry 4.0, and Cybersecurity, preparing participants to lead in an era of technological transformation. The course is tailored for those aiming to leverage AI for strategic decision-making and business growth.

Eligibility And Fee

To be eligible, candidates must hold at least a graduate or diploma qualification (10+2+3) in any discipline. Upon successful completion of the course with a minimum of 70% grade, participants will be awarded a certificate from IIM Kozhikode, a prestigious institution ranked 3 in NIRF 2024.

The programme fee is Rs 2.10 lakh plus GST. Interested candidates can apply through the official IIM Kozhikode website.

Key Dates

Start Date: December 30, 2024

Break Week: December 24, 2024 - January 1, 2025 (Christmas break)

Who Should Apply?

This programme is ideal for mid-to-senior-level professionals, including startup founders and aspiring leaders, who seek to enhance their business acumen and leadership capabilities. Participants will learn to integrate AI into strategic decision-making and gain a broader perspective on managing business operations across multiple domains.

