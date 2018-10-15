IIM Kozhikode Summer Placement Concludes; Accenture, Wipro, Uber Among Top Recruiters

Over 100 Companies Participate In IIM Kozhikode Placement

A total of 105 companies participated in summer placements at the IIM Kozhikode (IIMK) and made offers to 421 students. Two students opted out of placements, a release said Monday. Some of the new recruiters included AB InBev,AstraZeneca, Dr. Reddys Laboratories, Edelweiss GWAM, Flipkart, Siemens, and Uber, it said.

Accenture Strategy, Amazon, Deloitte USI, Goldman Sachs, Pidilite, Uber, and Wipro were some of the top recruiters, extending 81 offers to approximately 20 per cent of the 22nd batch of Executive Post Graduate Programme (EPGP) batch in total.

"Our summer placements this year have achieved unparalleled success. The students have triumphantly converted all the offers from recruiters. Considering the economy's volatility, recruiters are bound to be hesitant, but the merit of our students attracted a whole new list of companies visiting our campus,"IIM K director Prof Debashis Chatterjee said.

