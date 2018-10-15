IIM Kozhikode Summer Placement Concludes; Accenture, Wipro, Uber Among Top Recruiters

A total of 105 companies participated in summer placements at the IIM Kozhikode (IIMK) and made offers to 421 students.

Education | | Updated: October 15, 2018 19:31 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
IIM Kozhikode Summer Placement Concludes; Accenture, Wipro, Uber Among Top Recruiters

Over 100 Companies Participate In IIM Kozhikode Placement

Kozhikode: 

A total of 105 companies participated in summer placements at the IIM Kozhikode (IIMK) and made offers to 421 students. Two students opted out of placements, a release said Monday. Some of the new recruiters included AB InBev,AstraZeneca, Dr. Reddys Laboratories, Edelweiss GWAM, Flipkart, Siemens, and Uber, it said.

Accenture Strategy, Amazon, Deloitte USI, Goldman Sachs, Pidilite, Uber, and Wipro were some of the top recruiters, extending 81 offers to approximately 20 per cent of the 22nd batch of Executive Post Graduate Programme (EPGP) batch in total.    

"Our summer placements this year have achieved unparalleled success. The students have triumphantly converted all the offers from recruiters.    Considering the economy's volatility, recruiters are bound to be hesitant, but the merit of our students attracted a whole new list of companies visiting our campus,"IIM K director Prof Debashis Chatterjee said. 

Click here for more Education News



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

IIMIIM Kozhikode

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
HOP LiveElection DatesSabarimala TempleNews in BanglaTamil NewsLive TVPNR StatusTrain StatusMJ Akbar Hillary ClintonHyundai Santro

................................ Advertisement ................................