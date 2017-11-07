IIM Indore Summer Placements 2017: Average Stipend Up 20%; Aditya Birla Group, Amazon, BCG Among Top Recruiters Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore has recently concluded the phenomenally successful summer placements for the largest batch among IIMs, comprising of 543 students that includes 447 PGP and 96 IPM participants.

541 Shares EMAIL PRINT IIM-Indore Summer Placements: Amazon, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, HUL Top Recruiters Indore: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore has recently concluded the phenomenally successful summer placements for the largest batch among IIMs, comprising of 543 students that includes 447 PGP and 96 IPM participants. The highest stipend for 8 weeks was 3 lakhs for two months while the average jumped over 20% to 1.24 lakhs. IIM Indore which boasts of having the most diverse batch among Indian B-Schools, saw the return of marquee recruiters such as Aditya Birla Group, American Express, Boston Consulting Group, Credit Suisse, D.E Shaw, Deutsche Bank, Ernst & Young, Goldman Sachs, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, JPMorgan Chase and Mahindra & Mahindra while brands like Amazon, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, General Electric, IMS Consulting Group, Macquarie Investment Bank, Nestle, P&G, Synergy Consulting, United Breweries were some of the new names on campus for summer placements compared to the previous year.



Over 150 recruiters participated in the summer placement process, which included 60 new companies.



Finance, Sales & Marketing were the primary domains of choice for the candidates, with 32% of the batch opting for each. 17% of the candidates favored Consulting while 10% chose General Management roles.



Strengthening its stronghold on the BFSI sector, IIM Indore witnessed myriad roles being offered featuring recruiters like American Express, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, CIMB Malaysia, Credit Suisse, D.E. Shaw, Deutsche Bank, Edelweiss, Fidelity Investments, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, JPMorgan Chase, Macquarie Investment Bank, Nomura, Reserve Bank of India and Royal Bank of Scotland. The roles offered ranged from Asset Management, Corporate Banking, Credit Analysis, Equity Research, Investment Banking, Retail Banking, Risk Analytics & Management, and Wealth Management.



Sales & Marketing roles were opened by a hoard of FMCG recruiters such as AkzoNobel, Asian Paints, Britannia, ConAgra Foods, Dabur, HUL, ITC, L'Oréal, Marico, Nestlé, P&G, Pidilite and United Breweries. Non-FMCG recruiters included the likes of Airtel, Bajaj Auto, Bentley Motors, Cipla, Decathlon, Eli Lilly and Company, GSK, Mattel, Philips, Puma, Raymond, Royal Enfield, Sun Pharma, Vodafone, Google and UnitedHealth Group to name a few.



"This year as well, many returning long-time and first time recruiters chose to recruit students from our campus for internship opportunities as a testimony to their increasing faith in our robust process, rigor in academics and emphasis on relevant management education. Both PGP and IPM participants have shown commendable enthusiasm in opting for various roles from a wide range of choices made available to them. The alumni community has also taken an active part in helping us increase our reach. On behalf of the IIM Indore community, I would like to thank all our recruitment partners for making IIM Indore one of their most preferred campuses for recruitment," said Professor Rishikesha T. Krishnan, Director, IIM Indore.



Owing to the diversity in profiles at IIM Indore, several coveted consulting roles were on offer by firms including Acquisory Consulting, Avalon Consulting, Backspace Consulting, Boston Consulting Group, Cognizant Business Consulting, Ernst & Young, IMS Consulting Group, PwC, Synergy Consulting etc.



General Management aspirants were offered leadership roles by recruiters like Aditya Birla Group, Airtel, Cipla, General Electric, JSW group, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Reliance Industries.

Operations and HR roles were opened by Amazon, Cummins, HPCL, ICICI Bank, L&T, Mattel, Piramal Group, Sun Pharma among others.



Participants from the five-year Integrated Programme in Management were recruited by several marquee recruiters including Aditya Birla Group, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase, L'Oréal, Nomura Holdings and United Breweries.



Several international firms chose to recruit exclusively from IIM Indore for their coveted roles including Bentley Motors, CIMB Malaysia, ConAgra Foods, Macquarie Investment Bank and Mount Meru Group. Over 10 students were given the opportunity to intern at international locations.



