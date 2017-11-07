IIM Ahmedabad PGP Summer Placements: Accenture Strategy Tops With 19 Offers In Cluster 1

The companies that visited IIM Ahmedabad campus in Cluster 1 comprised various cohorts including investment banking and markets, management consulting, as well as private equity, venture capital and hedge funds.
"We saw a large pool of recruiters in this space. More than 35 firms participated in Cluster 1. Accenture Strategy was the top recruiter with 19 offers," said a statement from IIM Ahmedabad.
The prominent recruiters in the consulting domain included A.T. Kearney, Bain & Co., McKinsey & Co., Monitor Deloitte, Strategy& and The Boston Consulting Group, among others.
Accenture Strategy Tops With 19 Offers In IIMA Summer Placement Cluster 1
Prominent recruiters in the investment banking and markets space include Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citibank, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, JP Morgan, and Morgan Stanley.
Read: IIM Calcutta Achieves 100% Summer Placement In Two Days; NITI Aayog Makes 5 Offers
Avendus Capital and Citibank made 5 offers each across various roles. We saw active participation in the PE and VC domain this year with Kedaara Capital, Multiples Equity, Temasek and True North participating, among others. DSP Blackrock and Balyasny Asset Management were some of the asset management firms which participated in this year's process.
Read: IIM Bangalore Summer Placements: More Than 130 Companies Recruit All 401 Students
IIM Ahmedabad's Clusters 2 and 3 of Summer Placements process will be held on November 9 and November 12 respectively.
Click here for more Education News