IIM Calcutta Director Resigns, Professor Sahadeb Sarkar Appointed Director-In-Charge

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta.

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta's Director, Professor Uttam Kumar Sarkar has resigned from his position. A source at the institute told NDTV, he has resigned for personal reasons. Professor Sarkar will continue as a Professor at the premier management institute.

Professor Uttam Kumar Sarkar was appointed as the director of IIM Calcutta in 2021. Sarkar is a professor at the Management Information Systems (MIS) Group of the Institute. He has obtained his BTech, MTech, and PhD degrees in Computer Science and Engineering from IIT Kharagpur.

In a statement, the Board of Governors of the institute said, “The Board of Governors of IIM Calcutta met on November 7, 2023, to take note of the resignation letter of the Director, Prof Uttam Kumar Sarkar. The resignation was accepted with immediate effect. Prof Uttam Kumar Sarkar will continue as a Professor in the MIS Group of the Institute.”

“Prof Sahadeb Sarkar a Professor in the Operations Management Group of the Institute has been appointed as Director-in- Charge in accordance with the provisions of the IIM Act 2017. Prof Sahadeb Sarkar has a PhD in Statistics from Iowa State University, US. He joined the Operations Management Group of IIM Calcutta in 1997. Before joining IIM Calcutta, he was an Associate Professor with tenure at Oklahoma State University, US. He has also served as a visiting Professor at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, US,” the institute added in the statement.

The IIM Calcutta Board appreciated Prof Uttam Kumar Sarkar for his valuable contribution as the director of IIM Calcutta and has wished him good luck in all his future endeavours.