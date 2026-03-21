IIM Bangalore Placements 2026: 596 Students Receive 664 Offers From 177 Firms

IIM Bangalore Placements 2026: The Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) has concluded the final and lateral placement process for the Post Graduate Programme (PGP) and Post Graduate Programme in Business Analytics (PGPBA) batch of 2024-26, with 596 students receiving a total of 664 job offers from 177 recruiters.

According to the institute, management consulting emerged as the leading sector, accounting for 45 per cent of total offers, followed by technology and product management roles at 15 per cent and investment banking at 11 per cent.

Accenture Strategy extended the highest number of offers, making 94 offers during the placement season. Overall, nearly 35 per cent of participating companies were first-time recruiters, reflecting a broadening recruiter base.

Among the top recruiters by volume were Accenture (including Accenture Strategy) with 101 offers, followed by Boston Consulting Group (29), Bain & Company (23), EY-Parthenon (23), American Express (15), Kearney (13), and Tata Consultancy Services (11).

Professor Nishant Kumar Verma, Chairperson of Career Development Services (CDS), said the placement process was conducted smoothly despite global market uncertainties.

He noted that the total number of offers and the diversity of roles exceeded expectations, attributing the outcome to sustained industry engagement and strong recruiter relationships.

"Despite the global job market being in a state of flux, IIM Bangalore conducted the process smoothly. We are glad to share that job offers made during the process have exceeded expectations, both in terms of the number of offers made and the diversity of roles across sectors. IIM Bangalore continues to invest in building strong industry linkages," The Times of India quoted him as saying.

Tapas Ranjan Pati, Head of CDS, highlighted strong participation across sectors including FMCG, retail, e-commerce, conglomerates, fintech, healthcare, and manufacturing. He also pointed to the significant number of offers made by Accenture Strategy as a key highlight of the season.