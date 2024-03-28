IIM Bangalore Witnesses Record Placements With Median Annual Package Rs 32.5 Lakh

In the recent placements held at Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore, a record 29 students have been placed abroad. The median annual package offered to the students stood at Rs 32.5 lakh.

The final placements for Post Graduate Programme in Management in Business Analytics (PGP-BA) and Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP) 2024 of the institute saw 516 eligible students accepting job offers from 163 firms.

The students have been placed abroad with Infosys Consulting (7), Strategy and Middle East (6), Jindal Shadeed (5), TransformationX (3), EY Parthenon Singapore (2), JP Morgan Chase London (2), Health City Cayman Islands (2), Fast Retailing, Japan (1) and Landmark Group, Middle East (1). Around 487 students have been placed in Indian companies.

With 218 job opportunities consulting firms made the most offers, while offers in finance, banking and investments were 81. IT firms and ecommerce firms extended 49 jobs offers each. Manufacturing and infrastructure firms made 36 offers, conglomerates made 30 offers, consumer goods and retail firms made 28 offers. Also, analytics and AI firms made 13 offers and healthcare related firms made 12 offers.

The highest offers were made in the Consulting sectors by Accenture Global Networks extending 48 opportunities, McKinsey and Company giving 21 offers, Boston Consulting Group extending 14 and Oliver Wyman giving 11 opportunities to the students.

