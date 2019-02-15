IIM Bangalore Placement Sees 488 Offers, Consulting Firms Lead With 161

IIM Bangalore placement 2019: Consulting firms lead recruitment at IIMB with 161 offers

IIM Bangalore Placement 2019: The final placements for the PGP class of 2017-19 of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore or IIMB saw 488 offers, leading to all 411 students who appeared for placements being placed over two interview days. Professor Ganesh N Prabhu, Chair, Career Development Services, IIM Bangalore, said: "Sought-after recruiters participated in the final placements with better offers than in the earlier years."

Newton Bishoyi, Student Placement Representative, said: "IIMB has seen a diverse set of new recruiters this time. Strategy consulting and finance continue to be the most sought-after roles followed by general management and marketing."



Consulting companies made 161 offers led by Accenture with 31 offers, followed by Deloitte with 25 offers. Others included AT Kearney (14), The Boston Consulting Group (14), Bain & Company (14), Strategy& (11), EY-Parthenon (8), McKinsey & Co (7), Nomura Research Institute (5), KPMG (5), Alvarez & Marsal (4), Auctus Advisors (4), Ernst & Young (3), Zinnov (3), GEP Consulting (2), Roland Berger (2), IBM Consulting (2), Oliver Wyman (2), Vector Consulting (2), Analysis Mason (2) and Infosys Management Consulting (1).



In addition, there were 20 offers in the Technology consulting domain with PricewaterhouseCoopers making the maximum of 12 offers followed by Larsen and Toubro Infotech Consulting (4), Thoucentric (2), Accenture Technology (1) and Cognizant Consulting (1).



There were 54 offers overall in the Finance domain. Among global banks, Goldman Sachs made the maximum of 7 offers followed by JP Morgan (4), Deutsche Bank (2), Citibank (2), HSBC (2), Barclays (1), Standard Chartered (1). Other Investment firms included Avendus (3), Matrix Partners (1), Axis Capital (1), Allegro Capital (1), Arpwood Capital (1) Tata Asset Management (1) and True North (1). Among banks and financial firms ICICI Bank made the maximum of 8 offers, and others included Societe Generale (5), Royal Bank of Scotland (5), ANZ (3), Bajaj Finserve (1), and PWC Deals (1). Corporate Finance roles were offered by Reliance Treasury (2) and EMAAR (1).



Conglomerates recruited for their leadership tracks, making 40 offers in general management, with Adani Group leading with 7 offers followed by Tata Administrative Services (6), Aditya Birla Group (6), Vedanta (5), RPG Group (4), CK Birla Group (3), Wipro Global (2), Jindal (2), Mahindra Group (2), Reliance (2) and Lodha Group (1). In addition, there were 23 offers in General Management roles by Genpact (6), Sterlite Power (4), Capgemini (4), Udaan (3), Renew Power (2), Tata Sky (2) and Microland (2).



Students opting for Sales and Marketing roles received 47 offers and were recruited by major consumer goods firms led by Anheuser-Busch Inbev (9). Other recruiters included Samsung Electronics (8), Procter & Gamble (4), Nestle (3), Asian Paints (3), Lenovo (3), Wipro Consumer Care (3), Bajaj Auto (2), ONGC (2), Mondelez (1), Dr Reddys (1), Indian Oil Corporation (1), Colgate Palmolive (1), Vodafone (1), Coca Cola (1), Sigtuple (1), Maruti (1), St Gobain (1) and Jubilant Foodworks (1).



The 32 offers made in the fast-growing analytics space included EXL Services (9), WNS Global (5). American Express (4), Gartner (4), UnitedHealth Group (3), Visa (3), MasterCard (2), Addzebra (1) and CRISIL (1).



Prominent recruiters in the information technology and IT product management domain, who made 41 offers, were Microsoft (7), Reliance Jio (5), Value Lab (4), Krazybee (4), Sprinklr (3), Byjus (3), AT Kearney Digital (3), Tech Mahindra (2), Servify (2), Moonfrog (2), Edfora (2), Hindustan Unilever (1), Dunzo (1), ACT Fibernet (1) and Infoedge (1).



The e-Commerce and online space saw 52 offers with Amazon leading with 16 offers followed by Oyo Rooms (10), Flipkart (8), Myntra (7), Paytm (4), Ola Cabs (3), Grab Singapore (2), Clirnet (1) and Perpule (1).



Operations roles saw 18 offers - Bharti Airtel (4), Uber (4), Cloudtail (3), Accenture Operations (2), Amway (1), Hindustan Coca Cola Beverages (1), Danaher (1), Lenskart (1) and Schneider Electric (1).

