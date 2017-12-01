IIM Ahmedabad Concludes Summer Placement For 2017-19 Batch; Accenture, Amazon Among Top Recruiters IIM Ahmedabad concluded the Summer Placement Process for the batch of 2017-19 on November 12, 2017. This year the summer placements for PGP batch at IIM-A were dominated by Accenture Strategy which made a total of 19 offers.

Share EMAIL PRINT IIM Ahmedabad Concludes Summer Placement For 2017-19 Batch New Delhi: IIM Ahmedabad concluded the Summer Placement Process for the batch of 2017-19 on November 12, 2017. This year the summer placements for PGP batch at IIM-A were dominated by Accenture Strategy which made a total of 19 offers. The summer placement process was conducted within three cluster groups. This year students also had the opportunity to work under the mentorship of Centre for Innovation, Incubation and Entrepreneurship (CIIE), IIM Ahmedabad on their entrepreneurial ideas.



In the PGP batch, Citibank made 5 offers. FinIQ was the top recruiter in the BFSI cohort having made 10 offers. AB InBev recruited 9 students and was the highest recruiter in the Consumer Goods cohort while the RPG Group was the top recruiter in the General Management cohort with 14 offers. Amazon was the highest recruiter in the Retail B2B space, having made 12 offers, while Microsoft was the leading recruiter in the Consumer Tech cohort with 5 offers.



This year the Government of Telangana, also hired 5 students for the Industry & Commerce and ITE&C departments.



The summer placement for PGP-FABM (Post-Graduate Programme in Food & Agribusiness Management) was also completed successfully. This year, for the first time, 6 new global food firms visited. More than 25 companies participated in the summer placements for PGP-FABM. The placements witnessed a balance of roles from all the sectors like Banking & Financial Services, Commodities, Development Farm Equipment, Food industry, FMCG, Inputs, Retail and other sectors.



Commenting on the process, S Anjani Kumar, Partner and India Lead for Monitor Deloitte,said "We have been recruiting students from IIMA over the last several years for both summer internship as well as final placement and always look forward to participate in the process given the quality of students, enriched by the diversity they bring in terms of educational background, experience and approach to problem solving."



Asha Kaul, Chairperson of the Placement Committee said, "And yet, once again the students at IIMA proved their mettle in the Summer Placements held during 6-12th November. As is the case every year we got an opportunity to connect with old recruiters and form alliances with new recruiters. This healthy mix of old and new recruiters provided space to our students to dream, for the first time, on six companies and finally select the one that matched their aptitude, skill set and competency. We are sure that they will do us proud."



Sandeep Murisetty, Recruitment Secretary at IIM A said, "The cornerstone of the cluster-cohort process has always been the student-career fit. In the build up to Placement season, students got an understanding of the various sectors through career talks by senior alumni in Finance, General Management, Operations, Product Management, Consulting etc. Compounding our endeavour, we increased the number of dream applications for students which helped them pursue their career aspirations in diverse sectors. In a nutshell, active hiring in traditional cohorts like Management Consulting, Private Equity, Asset Management and General Management, apart from more diversified opportunities in cluster 3, has been the highlight of the Placement season."



