CAT 2019-Based IIM Admission Short-Lists Soon

IIMs will be announcing the final PGP short-lists based on CAT 2019 results from May 8 onwards

IIMs will be announcing the Post Graduate Programme (PGP) short-lists based on CAT 2019 results from May 8 onwards, a statement from the organising institute Indian institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode said. The CAT 2019 results were announced on January 4, 2020.

IIM Kozhikode has successfully completed the process for the largest MBA entrance exam of India to the most sought after B-Schools in the country, the statement added.

CAT 2019 also recorded the highest number of CAT registrations in the last 10 years with 244,190 candidates registering for the online exam.

Out of this 209,926 candidates successfully appeared for CAT 2019, which was conducted at 376 test centres spread across 156 cities in India on November 24, 2019.

Again, CAT 2019 clocked the highest number of CAT test takers in the last 10 years.

Despite having recorded the highest number of test takers of the decade, IIM observers and TCS, the CAT service provider, considered CAT 2019 to be one of the smoothest CAT examinations of the recent past, the statement said.

"CAT 2019 was not only a challenge in terms of the sheer intensity of record applicants but also due to the emerging threat of the spread of Coronavirus pandemic across the globe during the concluding phase of the exam. However, this proved to be a surmountable hindrance as IIM Kozhikode and other IIMs were able to complete the process by quickly adapting to the needs with the aid of technology and virtual personal interviews," Prof Debashis Chatterjee, Director IIM Kozhikode, said while announcing the successful completion of the conduct of CAT 2019.

"I am delighted that this year we saw a more diverse gender ratio among CAT aspirants. Also pleased to share that IIMs will be announcing the final PGP Short-List based on CAT 2019 results from May 8 onwards and we are eager to welcome the successful candidates into the IIM fold," Prof Debashis Chatterjee added.

He also said that the Institute will now hand over the responsibilities for CAT 2020 to the next organiser IIM.

The Cat 2019 Convener, Prof. Shubhasis Dey, also shared that the CAT 2019 saw an increase in Female-Male ratio at 35.73 %, in the number of appeared candidates, as compared to 35.02% in CAT 2018.

Further, he added "I sincerely thank the print and digital media covering CAT 2019 for their support and information dissemination to the prospective candidates throughout the entire CAT 2019 process. I also wish the candidates the very best in their academic pursuits."

Click here for more Education News

