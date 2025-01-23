IIM CAP 2025: Registrations To Close For Common Admission Process, Check Details

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bodh Gaya will close the registration process for Common Admission Process (CAP) 2025 today. Candidates who have scored the required CAT score can visit the official website of the IIM Bodh Gaya to register for the exam. The IIM CAP process will include shortlisting of candidates based on their CAT exam score, conduct of Written Ability Test (WAT) and Personal Interview (PI). The final selection of the candidate will be based on academic record and work experience.



The Common Admission Process is a single-window selection process for MBA admission to the nine new IIMs. The CAP 2025 interviews will be conducted in offline mode in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad and a few other cities.

Instructions for filling the CAP form:

Selection/Opting of MBA programmes: Candidates must select the MBA programmes of eight IIMs in the CAP application form. Accordingly, their candidature will be considered by the respective IIMs. If the candidate does not select the MBA of a particular IIM in the CAP application form, their candidature will not be considered by the respective IIMs.

Selection/Opting of specialised MBA programmes: Additionally, some IIMs offer specialised MBA programmes in addition to the core MBA programmes. Candidates interested in any such programmes must select the respective programmes in the CAP application form. The candidates are requested to check the eligibility criteria and other required details applicable to the programme on their website.

The above-mentioned selection of MBA and specialised MBA programmes will overwrite the selection made during the CAT 2024 application process.

In the CAP application, candidates must opt for four different cities (in order of preference) to appear in the PI/WAT process.

Date-Slot booking: The date-slot portal will open after the closure of the CAP application as per the timeline allowing candidates to select the date and slot for the allotted city.

Documents to be uploaded in the CAP application form: