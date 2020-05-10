IIM admission 2020: 10 EWS seats in IIM Ahmedabad this year

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad or IIMA has earmarked 10 seats for Economically Weaker Section or EWS candidates this year following a Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry directive. An official from the Institute has told NDTV that it will increase seats gradually to reach the constitutionally mandated 10% mark for EWS candidates.

IIMA has sent admission offers to 395 candidates for its Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management and 47 candidates for PGP in Food and Agri-Business Management (PGP-FABM) this year.

"IIMA has a fair, rigorous and a multi-stage admission process. This year also we have conducted our admission process in a highly fair and transparent manner," an official said.

"IIMA has over the years been trying to promote diversity in its PGP cohort. We are happy that this year also we have a healthy mix of engineering and non-engineering students (in 79%:21% ratio), and males and females (in 77%:23% ratio)," he added.

IIMA admission process remained unaffected by the COVID-19 situation and as in previous years, this year also the selections have happened considering candidates scores on CAT, application rating (that included performance in class 10th, 12th and Bachelor's degree), personal interviews and analytical writing tests.

All personal interviews were conducted face-to-face.

"We look forward to welcoming the cohort of young, bright and deserving candidates to our PGP and PGP-FABM programmes," the official added.

IIMA plans to commence the PGP MBA of next academic year around the first week of August 2020.

IIMs began announcing the PGP short-lists based on CAT 2019 results from May 8 onwards. The CAT 2019 results were announced on January 4, 2020.

CAT 2019 recorded the highest number of CAT registrations in the last 10 years with 244,190 candidates registering for the online exam.

Out of this 209,926 candidates successfully appeared for CAT 2019, which was conducted at 376 test centres spread across 156 cities in India on November 24, 2019.

Again, CAT 2019 clocked the highest number of CAT test takers in the last 10 years.

