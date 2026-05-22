IIIT Bangalore Begins Registration For BTech And Integrated MTech Courses 2026-27

The International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore has officially started the registration process for admission to its BTech and Integrated MTech programmes for the academic session 2026-27. Students who are planning to pursue engineering in fields like Computer Science, Electronics, Artificial Intelligence, and Data Science can now apply through the institute's official admission portal.

The institute has clarified that admissions will not be conducted through the JoSAA counselling process. Candidates are advised to carefully check the eligibility criteria, admission rules, and selection guidelines before submitting the application form.

IIIT Bangalore BTech and Integrated MTech Admission 2026

Under the undergraduate category, IIIT Bangalore is offering admission to the following BTech programmes:

BTech in Computer Science and Engineering (CSE)

BTech in Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE)

BTech in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science (AI&DS)

The institute is also offering five-year Integrated MTech programmes in the following:

Integrated MTech in Computer Science and Engineering (CSE)

Integrated MTech in Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE)

The admission process for all these courses is being conducted through a common application process. Interested students can complete the online registration and pay the required application fee before the deadline.

IIIT Bangalore Admission 2026 Important Dates

Last date to apply online and pay fees: June 8, 2026

Reporting date: July 16, 2026

IIIT Bangalore Selection Process

Admissions to BTech and Integrated MTech programmes at IIIT Bangalore will be based on the candidate's best All India Rank obtained in either JEE Main 2026 conducted by the National Testing Agency or JEE Advanced 2026.

Apart from JEE scores, the institute will also consider candidates who were selected for prestigious Olympiad training camps in 2025 or 2026. These include the International Mathematical Olympiad Training Camp and the International Olympiad in Informatics Training Camp