JEE Main 2026 Admission: Top 10 NITs Based On NIRF Rankings

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering programmes at National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), and institutions or universities funded or recognised by participating State Governments.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the provisional answer key for Session 2 of the JEE Main 2026 on April 11. Students can calculate their raw scores using the response sheet and answer key PDF. The exam conducting body will publish the All India Rank (AIR) along with Session 2 results. JEE (Main) is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

Top 10 NITs in India

Candidates can use their JEE Main 2026 scores for securing admission into various National Institutes of Technology. NITs are centrally funded technical institutes under the ownership of the Ministry of Education, Government of India. These are institutions of national importance.

Here is the list of top 10 NITs in India, according to the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025.

1. National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli

NIRF Ranking 2025: 9

Location: Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu

2. National Institute of Technology Rourkela

NIRF Ranking 2025: 13

Location: Rourkela, Odisha

3. National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal

NIRF Ranking 2025: 17

Location: Surathkal, Karnataka

4. National Institute of Technology Calicut

NIRF Ranking 2025: 21

Location: Kozhikode, Kerala

5. National Institute of Technology Warangal

NIRF Ranking 2025: 28

Location: Warangal, Telangana

6. Malaviya National Institute of Technology

NIRF Ranking 2025: 42

Location: Jaipur, Rajasthan

7. Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology, Nagpur

NIRF Ranking 2025: 44

Location: Nagpur, Maharashtra

8. National Institute of Technology Durgapur

NIRF Ranking 2025: 49

Location: Durgapur, West Bengal

9. National Institute of Technology Silchar

NIRF Ranking 2025: 50

Location: Silchar, Assam

10. National Institute of Technology Patna

NIRF Ranking 2025:

Location: Patna, Bihar

In the JEE Main centralised counselling process, also known as JoSAA counselling, participating colleges select students based on their opening and closing ranks. Students who clear the JEE Main's minimum qualifying marks will be eligible to apply for JoSAA.