IIFT MBA 2020 entrance exam result expected tomorrow

National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the result for IIFT MBA 2020 exam tomorrow. This was NTA's maiden year for conducting IIFT MBA exam. IIFT MBA entrance exam was conducted in computer-based mode on December 1. After the exam, NTA released the answer key for the exam and allowed students who took the exam to submit any objection on the preliminary answer key.

The duration of the IIFT MBA 2020 exam was 2 hours. The exam had questions from English Grammar, Vocabulary and Comprehension, General Knowledge and Current Affairs, Logical Reasoning, Data Interpretation and Quantitative Analysis.

Candidates who qualify in the IIFT MBA 2020 entrance examination will be called for Group Discussion (GD), Personal Interview (PI), and Written Ability Test (WAT). The information on GD, PI, and WAT will be released by IIFT later.

As per data released by NTA, a total of 39,572 candidates had registered for the exam of which 35,435 appeared for it on December 1.

Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) offers MBA in International Business. It is IIFT's six-trimester general management programme that focuses on International Business for developing competent cadre of business executives to meet the country's growing requirements for trained personnel in the field of International Business Management.

Click here for more Education News