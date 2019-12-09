IIFT MBA Entrance Test Result This Week

Starting this year, NTA would conduct the MBA entrance test for IIFT.

IIFT MBA entrance exam result will be announced on December 11. The result would be announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA), which had conducted the exam for the first time this year. The entrance exam is a screening process for selecting candidates for admission to MBA (International Business) programme at the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT). A total of 39,572 candidates had registered for the exam of which 35,435 appeared for it on December 1.

Candidates who qualify in the IIFT MBA exam will be shortlisted for Group Discussion (GD), Personal Interview (PI), and Written Ability Test (WAT). The information on GD, PI, and WAT will be released by IIFT later.

IIFT was established in 1963 as an autonomous body under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry. The Institute was granted "Deemed University" status in 2002.

