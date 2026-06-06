IGNOU Term-End Examination June 2026 Registration Begins: Apply Online By June 15

IGNOU TEE June 2026 Registration: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has started the online registration process for the June 2026 Term-End Examination (TEE). Eligible students can submit their examination forms online through the official examination portal.

According to the university notification, the last date to apply without a late fee is June 15, 2026, up to 11:59 PM. The June 2026 Term-End Examinations are scheduled to commence from June 22, 2026. Students are advised to complete the registration process well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues.

Direct Link: IGNOU TEE June 2026 Registration

IGNOU June 2026 TEE Registration: Important Dates and Fees

Students can submit the examination form online from June 5 to June 15, 2026 without a late fee.

Online Registration Begins: June 5, 2026

June 5, 2026 Last Date to Apply Without Late Fee: June 15, 2026 (11:59 PM)

June 15, 2026 (11:59 PM) June 2026 Term-End Examination Begins: June 22, 2026

IGNOU June 2026 TEE Examination Fee Structure

For Students Admitted Till December 2022 Admission Cycle

Examination Fee: Rs 200 per course (Theory and Practical/Lab courses)

For Students Admitted From January 2023 Admission Cycle Onwards

Theory Course Fee

Rs 200 per theory course

Practical Examination Fee

Up to 4 Credits: Rs 300 per course

Above 4 Credits: Rs 500 per course

Project Evaluation Fee

Up to 4 Credits: Rs 300 per course

Above 4 Credits: Rs 500 per course

Note: The examination fee must be paid online while submitting the

Term-End Examination form. Fees once paid will not be refunded or adjusted under any circumstances.

How to Apply for IGNOU June 2026 TEE?

Students can complete the registration process by following these steps:

Visit the official IGNOU examination portal at ignou.samarth.edu.in

Log in using the Student Portal credentials like username and password.

Select the eligible courses for the June 2026 TEE.

Verify personal and course details carefully.

Pay the required examination fee online.

Submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

Important Instructions for Students

Ensure that your course registration is valid before submitting the examination form.

Complete and submit all required assignments as per programme guidelines before applying.

An Academic Bank of Credit (ABC) ID is mandatory for students appearing in the June 2026 Term-End Examination.

Examination forms must be submitted only through the online portal.

Carefully verify all details before making the payment, as no corrections will be allowed after submission.

Examination fees once paid will not be adjusted or refunded under any circumstances.

Eligible students can download their hall tickets approximately one week before the commencement of examinations from the official IGNOU website.

Students are advised to keep a copy of the submitted examination form and payment receipt for future reference.