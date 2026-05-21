IGNOU Admit Card 2026 Out For Exams Starting June 1; Download Link Here

IGNOU Admit Card 2026 Out: The Indira Gandhi National Open University has released the IGNOU Admit Card June 2026 for students appearing in the Term End Examination (TEE). Candidates enrolled in Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and Online Programmes (IOP) can now download their hall tickets from the official website. The IGNOU June 2026 TEE examinations are scheduled to be conducted from June 1, 2026, to July 21, 2026. Students are advised to check all details mentioned on the admit card carefully before appearing for the examination.

Direct Link: IGNOU Admit Card June 2026

IGNOU Admit Card 2026: Official Websites

Students can download IGNOU Admit Card 2026 for june session from the following websites:

Steps to Download IGNOU Admit Card 2026

Students can follow the steps given below to download the IGNOU TEE Admit Card 2026:

Visit the official IGNOU website.

Click on the "IGNOU Admit Card June 2026" link available on the homepage.

Enter the required login credentials such as enrollment number and programme details.

Submit the details to view the admit card.

Download and print the admit card for future use.

Students must carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid ID proof to the examination centre.

IGNOU TEE Exam Date 2026

IGNOU TEE Exam 2026 will be held from June 1, 2026, to July 21, 2026 for students enrolled in Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and Online Programmes (IOP). Candidates are advised to check the official schedule and exam timings carefully before appearing for the examination. Students must carry their admit card and valid ID proof to the exam centre.