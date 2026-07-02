IGNOU Re-Registration 2026: Students Get More Time To Submit Forms

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date for re-registration for the July 2026 academic session. Students can now submit their re-registration by visiting the official website. The deadline is July 15, 2026.

The extension provides additional time to students enrolled in IGNOU's Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and online programmes to complete their re-registration process and continue their studies in the upcoming academic cycle.

Before submitting the form, students should verify all details, including course selection and personal information, to avoid any mistakes.

How to apply for IGNOU July 2026 re-registration

Students can follow these steps:

Visit the official IGNOU re-registration portal .

. Log in using the required credentials.

Select the programme and courses for the next academic session.

Fill in the required details carefully.

Pay the required fee online.

Submit the form and download the confirmation receipt for future reference.

IGNOU offers various undergraduate, postgraduate and other programmes through distance and online learning modes. Students are advised to regularly check the official IGNOU website for further updates related to admission, re-registration and academic schedules.