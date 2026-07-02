BITS Pilani Direct Admission 2026: How Board Toppers Can Get Entry

BITS Pilani gives direct admission to Class 12 board toppers under a special scheme. This means students who secure the first rank in their state or central board exams can get admission without appearing for BITSAT, as long as they meet the basic eligibility rules set by the institute.

Only students who are overall toppers of their board can apply for this scheme. They must also satisfy the minimum marks and other academic requirements required by the institute.

Selected students can take admission in the Integrated First Degree programmes at BITS campuses in Pilani, Goa, or Hyderabad. The final campus and course allocation depend on the student's preference and the availability of seats.

To apply, students need to fill out an online application form under the Board Topper Scheme within the given deadline. They also have to upload documents like their board rank certificate and Class 12 marksheet for verification.

BITS Pilani checks all submitted documents carefully before confirming admission, so students must ensure all details are correct.

This scheme is designed to reward students who perform at the top level in their board exams and give them a chance to study at one of India's top engineering and science institutes.

For complete details, students should check the official BITS Pilani admission website, including eligibility rules, application steps, and important dates.