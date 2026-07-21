IGNOU Startup Competition 2026 Applications Started For Students And Alumni

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced the IGNOU Startup Competition 2026, inviting its students and alumni to showcase their innovative startups and business ventures. The initiative is being organised by the Institution's Innovation Council (IIC), IGNOU, as part of its annual activities to encourage entrepreneurship and innovation among the university community. The competition aims to identify and support aspiring entrepreneurs from across the country. The university hopes to bring promising startup ideas into the spotlight and provide students with a platform for recognition.

Who Can Apply For IGNOU Startup Competition 2026?

The IGNOU Startup Competition 2026 is open to all current students and alumni of the university who have already launched a startup or are running an innovative business venture.

Applicants must submit details about their startup through the prescribed online application form to participate. Eligible candidates will be evaluated based on the originality, impact, and potential of their venture. The selected winner will receive the Best Startup Award 2026 after the final round of the competition.

IGNOU Startup Competition 2026 Selection Process

The selection process for the IGNOU Startup Competition 2026 will take place in two stages.

In the first round, applications received through the online submission form will be screened by an expert committee. Based on the evaluation, shortlisted participants will move to the next stage.

During the second round, shortlisted students and alumni will present their startup or business idea before the jury through a pitching session. IGNOU will share the presentation template with the shortlisted candidates after the screening process. The final winner will be selected based on the quality of the startup, innovation, and overall presentation.

IGNOU Startup Competition 2026: Last Date to Apply

Interested students and alumni can submit their applications online through the official Google Form. The last date to apply for the IGNOU Startup Competition 2026 is August 31, 2026.

The university stated that the competition reflects its commitment to promoting an Atmanirbhar mindset by encouraging innovation, entrepreneurship, and self-employment opportunities among learners. Through this initiative, IGNOU seeks to recognise talented entrepreneurs from its nationwide academic community and support their entrepreneurial journey.