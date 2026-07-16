IGNOU Extends Fresh Admission Deadline Till July 31, Here's How To Apply

IGNOU Fresh Admission Deadline 2026: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the deadline for fresh admissions to programmes offered in the Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and Online modes. Interested and eligible candidates can now apply for admission through the official portal till July 31.

Candidates who have not yet registered can submit their applications by visiting the IGNOU admission portal. The university has advised applicants to carefully read the admission guidelines before filling out the online application form to avoid errors during the registration process.

How To Apply For IGNOU Fresh Admission

Candidates can complete their registration by following these steps:

Visit the official IGNOU admission portal.

Register using a valid email address and mobile number to create a username and password.

Log in using the registered credentials.

Fill in the online admission form with the required details.

Upload a recent passport-size photograph, signature, and relevant documents in the prescribed format and size.

Verify all the details before submitting the application.

Pay the programme fee through debit card, credit card, or net banking.

Download and save the confirmation page for future reference.

Important Instructions For Applicants

IGNOU has issued several important guidelines for candidates applying for admission:

Read the admission instructions carefully before starting the application process.

Use only your own active email address, as all official communication will be sent to the registered email ID.

Applicants should log in using their registered email address or username.

Ensure that the registered email account remains active throughout the admission process.

Use the latest version of Google Chrome while filling out the application form for a smoother experience.

If the registration OTP is not received, candidates can use the OTP resend facility available on the portal.



Programmes Offered

IGNOU offers a wide range of undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma and certificate programmes in ODL and Online modes. These include courses such as Bachelor of Commerce (BCom), Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA), Bachelor of Social Work (BSW), Bachelor of Tourism and Travel Management (BTTM), MBA, MCA, MCom, MA in various disciplines, Journalism and Digital Media, Sustainability Science, Rural Development, along with several diploma and certificate programmes in languages, information technology, nutrition, digital media and other fields.