IGNOU July Admission 2026 Begins For ODL And Online Programmes, Check Steps To Apply

The Indira Gandhi National Open University has commenced the admission process for the July 2026 academic session for Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and Online programmes. Eligible candidates can now apply for various undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, certificate, and PhD programmes through the university's official portal. As per the official notification, the admission process started on May 25, 2026, and the last date to submit the application form is July 15, 2026. Students can complete the registration process online through ignou.ac.in.

IGNOU July Admission 2026 Open for Multiple Programmes

IGNOU is offering admissions to more than 200 programmes through its 21 academic schools. The university provides courses at Certificate, Diploma, Undergraduate, Postgraduate, and PhD levels in both ODL and Online modes.

The undergraduate programmes include BA, BCom, BSc, BBA, and BCA, while postgraduate courses include MA, MBA, MCom, MCA, and MSc, among others.

How To Apply for IGNOU July Admission 2026?

Step 1: Visit IGNOU Samarth Portal and open the fresh admission link.

Step 2: Carefully read the guidelines and instructions available on the portal before filling out the application form.

Step 3: Log in using the required credentials and enter personal, academic, and course-related details.

Step 4: Upload the necessary documents in the prescribed format

Step 5: Complete the online fee payment process.

Step 6: Review all the information and submit the application form.

Step 7: Download the confirmation page and payment receipt for future reference.

The university's distance and online learning model allows students and working professionals to pursue higher education with flexible study options. IGNOU remains one of the largest open universities in the country, catering to learners across different regions.