IGNOU Admit Card June 2026 Soon: Check How To Download, Direct Link Here

IGNOU Admit Card June 2026: The Indira Gandhi National Open University will soon release the IGNOU June 2026 Term End Examination (TEE) hall ticket on its official website. Students who have registered for the June TEE 2026 will be able to download their admit cards online at IGNOU at ignou.ac.in. The university will conduct the June 2026 Term End Examinations from June 1, 2026, to July 21, 2026, for students enrolled in Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and Online Programmes (IOP). Lakhs of students across the country are expected to appear for the examination this year.

IGNOU June 2026 TEE Exam Schedule

According to the university, the IGNOU June 2026 Term End Examination will begin on June 1, 2026, and continue till July 21, 2026. The exams will be conducted for various undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, and certificate courses offered through ODL and online modes.

Students are advised to regularly check the official website for the latest updates regarding the hall ticket, examination timing, and important instructions.

How To Download IGNOU Hall Ticket June 2026?

Studends can follow these simple steps to download the IGNOU June 2026 hall ticket:

Visit the IGNOU official website at ignou.ac.in

Click on the "Hall Ticket/Admit Card" link available on the homepage

Enter the required login credentials such as enrollment number

Submit the details

The IGNOU June 2026 hall ticket will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout for future use

Details Mentioned On IGNOU Admit Card 2026

Students should carefully check the following details mentioned on the admit card:

Student's name

Enrollment number

Programme name

Exam centre details

Subject codes

Exam dates and timing

Important exam instructions

In case of any error in the hall ticket, students should immediately contact the university authorities for correction.